14-year-old recovering after shooting near a boat at Long Beach's Shoreline Village

A man was later arrested for carrying a loaded firearm in a public place.

By Helen Jeong

A teenager was treated for gunshot wounds Monday after a shooting broke out in the waterfront entertainment district of Long Beach.

The shooting was reported before 11 p.m. at Long Beach’s Shoreline Village Sunday as a 14-year-old male victim was found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his upper body and taken to a hospital. 

Investigators learned someone fired a weapon following an altercation near a boat, which left the scene before officers arrived.

When authorities caught up with the vessel, they arrested 43-year-old Joshua Eduardo Jones on the charges of possession of a firearm, prohibited possessor in possession of ammunition, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and carrying a loaded firearm in a public place. 

Jones, an Apple Valley resident, was being held without bail in the Long Beach Jail.

It was not immediately clear what triggered the shooting.

