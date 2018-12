All lanes were closed on a major route from Southern California to Las Vegas early Christmas Day.

The northbound 15 Freeway was closed in the Hesperia area due to a crash involving at least 15 vehicles on the icy road. It was not immediately clear when the freeway will reopen.

The crash was reported at about 6:30 a.m., just south of Oak Hill Road. Traffic was being diverted to Highway 138.

Details regarding injuries were not immediately available.

