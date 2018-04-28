A 15-year-old girl was shot and killed while waiting for a food order with her mother at a South Los Angeles burger stand. Beverly White reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Friday, April 27, 2018. (Published 2 hours ago)

A 15-year-old girl was shot to death Friday night in South Los Angeles while waiting outside of a hamburger stand.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. in the area of 78th Street and Western Avenue, according to reports from the scene. The teenager was waiting for a food order with her mother before she was struck in the torso.

The girl was taken to a hospital, where she died.

The shooter was described as male. He was last seen running southbound on Western Avenue.

Police said they did not have a motive for the killing.

"At this point we can't see any reason whatsoever," Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief Phillip Tingirides said.