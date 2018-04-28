A 15-year-old girl was shot to death Friday night in South Los Angeles while waiting outside of a hamburger stand.
The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. in the area of 78th Street and Western Avenue, according to reports from the scene. The teenager was waiting for a food order with her mother before she was struck in the torso.
The girl was taken to a hospital, where she died.
The shooter was described as male. He was last seen running southbound on Western Avenue.
Police said they did not have a motive for the killing.
"At this point we can't see any reason whatsoever," Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief Phillip Tingirides said.