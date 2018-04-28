15-Year-Old Girl Shot, Killed While Waiting for Food With Her Mother in South LA - NBC Southern California
15-Year-Old Girl Shot, Killed While Waiting for Food With Her Mother in South LA

By City News Service and Beverly White

Published 2 hours ago

    A 15-year-old girl was shot to death Friday night in South Los Angeles while waiting outside of a hamburger stand.

    The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. in the area of 78th Street and Western Avenue, according to reports from the scene. The teenager was waiting for a food order with her mother before she was struck in the torso.

    The girl was taken to a hospital, where she died.

    The shooter was described as male. He was last seen running southbound on Western Avenue.

    Police said they did not have a motive for the killing.

    "At this point we can't see any reason whatsoever," Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief Phillip Tingirides said.

