15 freeway reopens after 36-acre brush fire in Jurupa Valley

By Staff Reports

The 15 freeway in Jurupa Valley has reopened after a brush fire ignited early Thursday morning.

Riverside County Department firefighters responded to the 11000 block of Landon Drive at 5:30 a.m.

The initial estimate of the fire was 7 acres with light flashing fuels, according to firefighters. At around 9:30 a.m. RCFD tweeted that after walking the perimeter of the fire, it was mapped at 36 acres and 40% contained.

The location of the fire resulted in the closure of Interstate 15 between Limonite Avenue and Cantu-Galleano Ranch Road.

No evacuations were ordered.


The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

