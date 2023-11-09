15 freeway reopens after 36-acre brush fire in Jurupa Valley

The 15 freeway in Jurupa Valley has reopened after a brush fire ignited early Thursday morning.

Riverside County Department firefighters responded to the 11000 block of Landon Drive at 5:30 a.m.

The initial estimate of the fire was 7 acres with light flashing fuels, according to firefighters. At around 9:30 a.m. RCFD tweeted that after walking the perimeter of the fire, it was mapped at 36 acres and 40% contained.

The location of the fire resulted in the closure of Interstate 15 between Limonite Avenue and Cantu-Galleano Ranch Road.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

No evacuations were ordered.



The cause of the fire is still under investigation.