Winning $15 million scratcher ticket sold in Van Nuys

The latest scratch-off ticket, “40 Years of Play,” celebrates four decades of the California Lottery scratchers game.

By Elizabeth Chavolla

A Southern California store has sold the top prize of the most recent scratcher lottery ticket that honors the game's 40th anniversary.

The ticket, worth $15 million, was sold at the 7-Eleven store on Oxnard Street and Woodman Avenue in February. Lottery officials announced the winner as Israel Martin Rodriguez.

The ”40 Years of Play” scratcher ticket was released in January 2025 to honor the game’s anniversary. It is also the Lottery's first $40 game ticket.

“The celebratory game boasts prizes from $40 to $15 million and overall odds of winning of less than 1 in 3,” said the California Lottery.

The owners of the 7-Eleven store will take a bonus of $75,000 for selling the winning ticket, said Lottery officials.

District sales representative Nancy Welmer presents Massi Singh, employee, and Karam Singh, 7-Eleven franchisee, with a celebratory poster commemorating the sale of the "40 years of Play" Scratchers game.

According to the California Lottery, there’s a total of five top prizes available, but only two have been claimed. The winner and location of the second top prize will be released soon.

