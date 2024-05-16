Watts

15-year-old boy beaten by group at Watts fast-food restaurant

By Karla Rendon and Darsha Philips

NBC Universal, Inc.

A teenager is in intensive care after he was brutally attacked by four people while eating at a fast-food restaurant in Watts.

Jason Rios, who turned 15 just days ago, is in the intensive care unit following a disturbing assault at The Habit Burger Grill restaurant, his family said. According to his loved ones, the boy was at the eatery with a friend around 6 p.m. Tuesday when a group of four violently attacked him.

“I literally have no words. I saw him and I couldn’t think about anything,” said Nayeli Rios, the victim’s older sister.

The boy called his mother for help after the attack and when she arrived, he was by himself bleeding on the ground. Once he was taken to a hospital, the doctors told Jason’s family he was so badly beaten that his brain was bleeding.

“At that point, they told us if we don’t do the surgery, he’s going to end up dying at this moment,” Nayeli said. “Then at that moment, all of our hearts fell at that point.”

The boy underwent an eight-hour surgery. His family said his road to recovery will be a long one.

“He is intubated at the moment,” Nayeli said. “He’s under many sedatives. He has some facial swelling. We don’t know if he has his motor skills. We don’t know if he has any if he can remember us or if he can remember himself.”

According to the teen’s family, he didn’t know the people who assaulted him. No arrests have been announced in connection with the attack.

This article tagged under:

Watts
