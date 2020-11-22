Watts

15-Year-Old Boy on Bicycle Shot to Death by Person in Car

Someone inside a vehicle fired shots at the boy, then fled the scene, police said.

By City News Service

A 15-year-old boy was shot to death by a person who fired from a vehicle in Watts, authorities said Sunday.

The boy was riding his bicycle at 8:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Imperial Highway, said Officer D. Orris of the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

Someone inside a vehicle fired shots at the boy, then fled the scene, Orris said.

Paramedics rushed the boy to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, he said.

No suspect information was available and the boy's name was not released pending notification of relatives.

