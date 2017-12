A boy could be seen throwing a cat in this screengrab of a video.

A 16-year-old boy faces felony animal abuse charges in connection a cat throwing incident caught on camera, police said.

The boy, who was not named because he is a juvenile, was spotted Monday afternoon by police in Upland. He ran but was tackled and arrested, police said. The cat is at an animal hospital in good condition.

Police said they quickly identified the suspect after learning about the video on Saturday.