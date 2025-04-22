16-year-old arrested in connection with El Monte death

A 16-year-old boy who allegedly fatally struck a man trying to foil a group of shoplifters at a South El Monte strip mall was arrested and awaiting word on possible criminal charges, sheriff's officials said Monday.

The teen, whose name was not released because of his age, was arrested Friday. He is suspected of driving a car that struck the victim -- 63-year-old Kourosh Yaghoubi -- shortly after noon April 9 in the parking lot of the Giant Discount Store in the 2000 block of Durfee Avenue, according to the sheriff's department.

The vehicle was also recovered.

Sheriff's officials said Yaghoubi, the brother of the store owner, was visiting the business when a suspect entered the store and stole merchandise. Yaghoubi chased the suspect into the parking lot, and a physical altercation ensued.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

"During the altercation, a second suspect exited a dark-colored sedan and also fought the victim," sheriff's officials said in a statement.

Both suspects then entered the sedan moments after the attack, and the driver allegedly deliberately struck Yaghoubi with the vehicle multiple times before fleeing. Yaghoubi was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff's officials reported.

Sheriff's officials the investigation would be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for consideration of criminal charges against the teen.

Additional suspects were still being sought.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal hit-and-run or alleged robbery was urged to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.