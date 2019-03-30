A 17-year-old boy was arrested and may face murder charges following a crash that left one person dead and several people injured on Friday night in Woodland Hills, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The boy, who has not been identified, is suspected of driving a 2019 Mercedes-Benz recklessly for several blocks before running a red light and crashing into a Toyota Tacoma at the intersection of Winnetka Ave. and Ventura Blvd., police say. The driver of the Toyota, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Mercedes struck two other cars. The driver and his passenger, also a teenager, were transported to then hospital. One additional driver was treated at the scene and released, police said.