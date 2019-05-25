17-Year-Old Shot in the Head Outside Graduation Party in Ontario

A 17-year-old is in critical condition and police are searching for the shooter. Rick Montanez reports on NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on May 25, 2019. (Published 5 hours ago)

Teen Shot in the Head at Graduation Party in Ontario

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the head outside a high school graduation party Saturday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in the 100 block of West Caroline Court at around 12:30 a.m., the Ontario Police Department said.

Witnesses said the gathering was a graduation party.

A male approached a crowd of people gathered outside a home that was throwing the party and shot a 17-year-old boy in the head before running away, Officer Eliseo Guerrero of the Ontario Police Department said.

It was not immediately clear if the shooter knew the victim or was a guest at the party.

Police said they don't have a motive for the shooting as well and said the victim was in surgery at last check, still listed in critical condition.

There was not immediate description of the gunman available.