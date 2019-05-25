17-Year-Old Shot in the Head Outside Graduation Party in Ontario

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the head outside a high school graduation party Saturday, authorities said.
The shooting occurred in the 100 block of West Caroline Court at around 12:30 a.m., the Ontario Police Department said.
Witnesses said the gathering was a graduation party.
A male approached a crowd of people gathered outside a home that was throwing the party and shot a 17-year-old boy in the head before running away, Officer Eliseo Guerrero of the Ontario Police Department said.
It was not immediately clear if the shooter knew the victim or was a guest at the party.
Police said they don't have a motive for the shooting as well and said the victim was in surgery at last check, still listed in critical condition.
There was not immediate description of the gunman available.