17-year-old arrested in tween's shooting death at Compton park

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Sunday in connection with the shooting death of a 12-year-old at a Compton park, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced.

The older teen is facing a murder charge in connection with Friday’s deadly shooting. Gunfire was reported just before 4 p.m. at Oleander Park, where the 12-year-old was found shot. He died of his injuries at a nearby hospital.

According to police, a person in all black clothing and a ski mask walked up to the park and shot the young boy, then took off on foot. A possible motive for the violence was not shared.

Due to the suspected shooter’s age, LASD did not release the name of the teen who was arrested. Law enforcement has not shared the identity of the younger boy who was killed.

The shooting investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.