17-Year-Old Shooting Victim Found Dead Inside Car in Harbor Gateway Area

A 17-year-old male was found shot to death inside of a car Sunday night in the Harbor Gateway Area.

By Staff Reports

A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death inside of a car around 11:30 p.m. Sunday in front of an apartment complex in the Harbor Gateway area.

The apartment complex is located on Plaza Del Amo which is near the Torrance area.

Witnesses told police they heard a crash before calling 911.

When officers arrived at the scene they pronounced the victim dead. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

At the time there is no available description of the shooter.

It is also unclear what the motive behind the shooting was.

This incident is still being investigated.

