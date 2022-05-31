Person on Freeway Struck and Killed by City of LA-Owned Vehicle in North Hollywood

A person on a North Hollywood freeway was struck and killed Tuesday night by a city of LA-owned vehicle, police said.

The crash happened at 10:30 p.m. on the northbound side of the 170 Freeway near Victory Boulevard.

The person on the freeway died at the scene. It was not immediately clear why the person was on the freeway.

The driver in the vehicle was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.

The crash closed three lanes of the freeway for over six hours. Traffic was backed up for miles.

Further details were not immediately available.

Correction: A previous version of this article indicated the vehicle was a police department vehicle. Police say it is a city-owned vehicle.