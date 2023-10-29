Wildfires

Part of 170 Freeway closed due to brush fire in North Hollywood

The fire started during the first significant Santa Ana winds of the season.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Both sides of the 170 Freeway in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley were closed Sunday when a brush fire broke out in the North Hollywood area. 

Pushed by 15-mph winds on a day of red flag warnings in Southern California, the fire started near the freeway at Victory Boulevard. Smaller spot fires broke out on both sides of the freeway, leading to the closure from Magnolia Boulevard to Sherman Way.

Victory Boulevard also was closed.

The fire burned an estimated .25 acres just after 3 p.m.

Water-dropping aircraft responded to the fire. 

Details about a cause were not immediately available.

