18-Year-Old Man With Autism Missing in El Monte

Police are asking for the public's help in locating an 18-year-old man with autism who went missing on Saturday night in El Monte.

Marcos Aviles was visiting family on the 12000 block of Fineview St. when he walked away from the home unnoticed at around 10 p.m. Aviles has the mental capacity of a 2-year-old and non-verbal, according to the El Monte Police Department.

He was last seen wearing a grey and green shirt, tan pants, and grey shoes and may be carrying a bag with an American flag on it. It is possible he may have boarded a public transit bus headed for Norwalk, police said.