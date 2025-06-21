19 Cats rescued from squalor inside stolen U-Haul in Monrovia

Nineteen adult cats in cages were rescued after living in filthy conditions inside a stolen U-Haul truck in Monrovia, police said Friday.

Monrovia police responding to a call Friday about the stolen vehicle towed the truck and discovered the cats inside, surrounded by feces, maggots and other debris, according to Pasadena Humane, which is treating the rescued animals.

Animal Control Officers and veterinary staff were called to assess the animals and transport them to the shelter.

It is unknown how long the cats had been in the back of the truck.

The veterinary team at Pasadena Humane has begun the long process of examining each cat for injuries and illness but most of them seem to be in good health.

“It's crucial for people to reach out before a situation gets out of control, as early intervention is key to preventing future crises,'' Chris Ramon, CEO of Pasadena Humane, said in a statement.

Pasadena Humane waived adoption fees for all cats and kittens through Sunday to help make space for the rescued animals. To help cover the cost of medical care and recovery for the rescued cats, donations can be made on the Pasadena Humane website.

“We hope that by waiving adoption fees, we can find loving homes for our current adoptable cat population and make room for those who need our Care,” said Ramon.

Those interested in adopting can visit pasadenahumane.org or call 626-792-7151.