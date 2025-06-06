Nineteen suspects allegedly involved in felony and misdemeanor theft-related offenses were arrested into custody by the Burbank Police Department following a coordinated nationwide operation aimed at disrupting organized retail theft, police announced Thursday.

According to Burbank police, the operation occurred between May 26 and June 1, with the department working in partnership with the Los Angeles Organized Retail Crime Association and the Cook County State's Attorney

Regional Organized Crime Task Force in Illinois.

Officers collaborated with loss prevention agents from several Empire Center retail businesses, including Marshall's, TJ Maxx, Walmart, Target, REI and ULTA.

"Operating in both undercover and uniformed capacities, detectives and police officers witnessed multiple crimes being committed, including petty theft, grand theft, robbery, possession of re-encoded credit cards, and

identity theft,'' according to a BPD statement.

Burbank police also carried out actions across the county, including executing search and arrest warrants, conducting surveillance operations, and arresting suspects connected to retail theft, repeat theft offenses, or South American Theft Groups.

"This effort highlights the Burbank Police Department's ongoing commitment to combating theft crimes that impact local businesses and the community. These operations are essential in promoting a deterrence against

organized retail crime and addressing repeat offenders,'' police said in a statement.

"The Burbank Police Department is grateful for the partnership and collaborative working relationship with the Los Angeles Organized Retail Crime Association, Cook County State's Attorney Regional Organization Crime Task Force, our retail partners, and all other involved allied agencies.''