Burbank

19 organized retail theft suspects arrested in Burbank blitz operation

Officers collaborated with loss prevention agents from several Empire Center retail businesses, including Marshall's, TJ Maxx, Walmart, Target, REI and ULTA.

By City News Service

African american man thief stealing shirt and running from modern boutique. Thief wearing hood and sunglasses not to be recognized by store workers in shopping centre. Burglary concept

Nineteen suspects allegedly involved in felony and misdemeanor theft-related offenses were arrested into custody by the Burbank Police Department following a coordinated nationwide operation aimed at disrupting organized retail theft, police announced Thursday.

According to Burbank police, the operation occurred between May 26 and June 1, with the department working in partnership with the Los Angeles Organized Retail Crime Association and the Cook County State's Attorney
Regional Organized Crime Task Force in Illinois.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Officers collaborated with loss prevention agents from several Empire Center retail businesses, including Marshall's, TJ Maxx, Walmart, Target, REI and ULTA.

"Operating in both undercover and uniformed capacities, detectives and police officers witnessed multiple crimes being committed, including petty theft, grand theft, robbery, possession of re-encoded credit cards, and
identity theft,'' according to a BPD statement.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Los Angeles County May 14

Hochman hails success of Prop 36, says retail theft deterrence is goal

Westlake Mar 27

MacArthur Park business owner charged for selling 350k worth of stolen goods

Burbank police also carried out actions across the county, including executing search and arrest warrants, conducting surveillance operations, and arresting suspects connected to retail theft, repeat theft offenses, or South American Theft Groups.

"This effort highlights the Burbank Police Department's ongoing commitment to combating theft crimes that impact local businesses and the community. These operations are essential in promoting a deterrence against
organized retail crime and addressing repeat offenders,'' police said in a statement.

"The Burbank Police Department is grateful for the partnership and collaborative working relationship with the Los Angeles Organized Retail Crime Association, Cook County State's Attorney Regional Organization Crime Task Force, our retail partners, and all other involved allied agencies.''

This article tagged under:

Burbank
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us