19 San Fernando Valley Business' Windows Shot Out Along Ventura Boulevard

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

Nineteen businesses along Ventura Boulevard in the San Fernando Valley are sweeping up glass Wednesday morning after someone drove along the street and used a BB gun to shoot out their windows.

Some of the impacted businesses are located in Tarzana and Woodland Hills such as Chase Bank, Knauer Pianos, The Carving Board, Excitement adult store, AGWC Rockin' Rescue and Mi Casa Lighting and Fans.

The vandal or vandals began the spree about 4 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli said.

Officers from multiple police stations are involved in the investigation, Lomeli said.

No injuries were reported and no further details were immediately known.

