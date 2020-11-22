19-Year-Old Woman Killed in Westmont Shooting

A woman shot to death in the unincorporated Westmont area of Los Angeles was a Hawthorne resident, authorities said Sunday.

Michelle Diaz was 19, according to the coroner's office.

The shooting was reported at 7:24 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of West 106th Street, said Deputy Grace Medrano of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

"When deputies arrived, they found a female adult suffering from a gunshot wound to the head,'' Medrano said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, she said.

No suspect information was available, Medrano said.

Homicide detectives conducted an on-scene investigation, she said.

Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).