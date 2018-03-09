The March 10, 1933 Long Beach earthquake was a disaster that changed the way Southern Californians looked at earthquakes, leading to school construction standards and more awareness of the threat faced in what would become known as "earthquake country."



The death toll of 120 is staggering, but it likely would have been much higher had the magnitude-6.4 earthquake occurred earlier that Friday when children were still in school. About 70 schools were destroyed, leading to passage of the Field Act and tougher building standards for new schools.



The quake, the first major earthquake in Southern California after the area's population ballooned in the early 1900s, struck at 5:54 p.m. March 10, 1933 and provided a stark illustration of the dangers posed by un-reinforced brick buildings -- some of which are seen in the photos below. In addition to the main shock that lasted about 15 seconds, strong aftershocks also caused such buildings to crumble and collapse.



The shaking occurred along the nearly 50-mile long Newport-Inglewood Fault in a part of Southern California that has seen even more significant development since that time. Damage was reported in downtown LA, Huntington Beach, Compton and other areas.



Scroll down to see USGS images of the aftermath of the 1933 Long Beach earthquake.