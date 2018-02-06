Nearly four decades later, detectives are taking another look at Natalie Wood's mysterious 1981 death after receiving additional information regarding the investigation.
The Oscar-nominated actress drowned off the isthmus of Catalina Island while boating Thanksgiving weekend with her husband Robert Wagner, actor Christopher Walken and the boat captain. She was 43.
Investigators initially ruled her death as an accidental drowning, but the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reopened the case in November 2011. Since then, more than one hundred people have come forward with information about the case, Lt. John Corina said at a February press conference.
Sheriff's officials are treating the case as a suspicious death investigation – not a murder investigation. They've also named Wagner as a person of interest.
Amid renewed interest in the case, we take a look back in pictures at the acclaimed actress's life and death.