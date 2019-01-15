Perfect Powder

Featuring 426 runs spread across 9,326 acres, Park City's two world-class resorts, Park City Mountain and Deer Valley, attract skiers and snowboarders from all over the world. Another huge draw is the exceptional backcountry terrain, with heated snowcat transportation to peaks as tall as 10,800' and runs that take up to 20 minutes to descend. This was a bucket-list experience for Ben, Jordan and Brandon, who were the first on the mountain after 10" of snowfall the night before.