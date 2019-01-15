Utah Olympic Park
The guys started off with a once-in-a-lifetime experience at nearby Utah Olympic Park. Built to host five events during the 2002 Olympic Winter Games, today the facility features the world's steepest zipline, a towering Alpine slide and activities like extreme tubing. Hardcore thrill seekers can ride a bobsled down the same track as Olympic competitors, taking hairpin turns and dropping 40 stories at speeds up to 65 mph.
Perfect Powder
Featuring 426 runs spread across 9,326 acres, Park City's two world-class resorts, Park City Mountain and Deer Valley, attract skiers and snowboarders from all over the world. Another huge draw is the exceptional backcountry terrain, with heated snowcat transportation to peaks as tall as 10,800' and runs that take up to 20 minutes to descend. This was a bucket-list experience for Ben, Jordan and Brandon, who were the first on the mountain after 10" of snowfall the night before.
Fat Tire Biking
Park City is the first of only six locations in the world to have the rare "Gold Level Ride Center" designation from the International Mountain Biking Association. With more than 400 miles of well-maintained trails, it's a paradise on earth for mountain bikers. But the fun doesn't stop when the snow starts to fall. High-performance fat tire bikes are specially designed for winter terrain and make for a challenging and rewarding winter activity.
Snowmobile Adventure
There's no shortage of ways to enjoy the area's average annual snowfall of 300–400". While chair lifts going up the mountains give skiers and snowboarders a good look at Park City's exciting terrain, the view from above pales in comparison to a backcountry foray by snowmobile. Local outfitters make sure vehicles operate at peak performance and even supply cold-weather gear for maximum comfort during an expedition.
Après Ski
A lively après ski scene beckons after an adrenalin-filled day. First stop: a luxurious soak. After walking the thoughtfully heated paths to the pool, Ben, Jordan and Brandon enjoyed panoramic views of the area's show-stopping natural environment. Noted for its award-winning spas offering everything from ski boot relief massages to salt stone therapies from the nearby Great Salt Lake, Park City takes pampering to new heights.
Cocktail Celebration
Park City's four-block historic Main Street harkens back to a time when local saloons were the place to gather for just about anything. Today, favorite hotspots like Hearth and Hill rub shoulders with art galleries and boutiques, and serve craft whiskeys and alpine cuisine instead of boiled meat and "cactus wine." Bedtime is still a long way off, and cocktails and dinner might be followed by live music and dancing at one of the town's buzzing night clubs.