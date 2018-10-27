2 Anaheim Police Officers Injured During Arrest - NBC Southern California
2 Anaheim Police Officers Injured During Arrest

By Mike Bebernes

Published 48 minutes ago

    Two Anaheim Police officers were injured in a scuffle with an assault suspect Saturday morning. The suspect went into cardiac arrest while being apprehended, according to the department.

    The officers responded to a report of an assault on the 2200 block of Broadway Ave. at 8:40 Saturday morning. When they arrived, they attempted to arrest the suspect, who fought back. The officers were injured during the altercation, according to APD.

    During the incident, the suspect went into cardiac arrest. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The officers were also transported to the hospital.

