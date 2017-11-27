2 Arrested in Kidnap for Rape Case

Two San Bernardino County men were arrested in early November in connection with a kidnap for rape case and now investigators are searching for possible additional victims.

Two juvenile victims reported a crime that involved them being kidnapped and rape in May 2017, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators say the suspects -- 28-year-old Ubler Garcia and 19-year-old Briam Lasaro Quintanillagarcia -- used a social media application to lure the victims to meet them. The suspects allegedly then kidnapped the victims, took them to a secluded area and raped them.

Quintanillagarcia, a resident of San Bernardino, was arrested on Nov. 2 and booked into West Valley Detention Center. He is being held on an $800,000 bond.

Garcia, a resident of Mentone, was arrested on Nov. 7, and booked at Central Detention Center. He's also being held on an $800,000 bond.

Deputies believe the suspects may have met other underage victims using social media and may have used a nickname of "Webs."