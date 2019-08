Two people were found dead on Torrance Beach on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.

Two people were found dead Friday on a beach in Torrance.

The bodies were discovered about 7 a.m. near the 300 block of Paseo De La Playa, according to the county fire department.

Information was not immediately available on the identities of the two people or how they died.

Torrance police were investigating the deaths.

