2 Dead in Santa Paula Airplane Crash - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

2 Dead in Santa Paula Airplane Crash

By Rudy Chinchilla

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    2 Dead in Santa Paula Airplane Crash
    NewsChopper 4
    Two people were killed after a homebuilt airplane crashed into a shed outside the Southern California city of Santa Paula on Saturday, March 31, 2018.

    At least two people died Saturday when a small airplane crashed in Santa Paula.

    The crash was reported around 2:11 p.m. when the aircraft went down near south Mountain Road and 12th Street, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said. Both occupants inside the plane died.

    Officials initially said the plane crashed into a building, but the Ventura County Fire Department later said it had crashed into a storage container.

    The airplane was a single-engine, home-built Vans RV6A, Gregor said. It was unknown what caused the crash.

    2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News

    [LA Updated 3-23-18] 2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News
    Getty Images

    Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating.

    This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices