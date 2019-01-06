2 LAPD Officers Injured in South LA Crash - NBC Southern California
2 LAPD Officers Injured in South LA Crash

By Esmeralda Cisneros and City News Service

Published 30 minutes ago

    Two Los Angeles police officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash Sunday night in South Los Angeles, a lieutenant said.

    The crash took place at the intersection of 62nd Street and Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Ted Urena said.

    "The officers were from 77th Division answering a call for backup from officers in another division when the crash happened," Urena said.

    Two other people were in the second vehicle, the lieutenant added, noting "they complained of pain but refused transport to a hospital."

    The police vehicle struck at least two other parked cars after colliding with the first car, according to the LAPD.

    The crash remained under investigation.

