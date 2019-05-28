Police investigate two shootings in South LA that took place on the same street at the same time on May 28, 2019.

Two separate shootings occurred on the same street at the same time Monday in South Los Angeles, with teenagers struck by gunfire in both shootings, police said.

One shooting took place on the 1300 block of 59th Street at 7:45 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said. Two people walked up and opened fire, striking a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, the LAPD said.

Police set up a perimeter and believe the shooters possibly ran into two separate homes.

The condition of the two teenage victims was not immediately known.

The other shooting took place near the intersection of 59th Street and Normandie Avenue, which is less than a block away from the location of the first shooting, police said. The second shooting also took place at 7:45 p.m., police said.

A 15-year-old walking out of store was approached by an unknown gunman and shot in the foot. The victim ran home and called authorities, police said.

About a half hour before the aforementioned pair of shootings, a 43-year-old man was fatally shot near the intersection of Vermont Avenue and 95th Street in South Los Angeles at about 7:15 p.m. according to police, City News Service reported.

The man was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.