Mother of 2-Year-Old Killed in Hot Car Charged With Murder

A mother has been arrested for the death of her 2-year-old child, who died in a hot car in Torrance. As seen on NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019)

A 34-year-old mother was arrested related to the death of her 2-year-old toddler, after the girl died in a hot car in Torrance, authorities said Wednesday.

Lacey Mazzarella was arrested around 8:20 p.m. for the charge of murder, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

The toddler's mother told law enforcement Monday that she had secured her sleeping daughter in a child safety seat and turned on the heater and rolled up the windows because it was chilly, according to a copy of the Coroner's report provided by a member of the father's family.

The mother said she was drinking with a friend in an adjacent car, but fell asleep, and it was several hours before she awakened at 5 a.m. and found her daughter overheated and unresponsive. The mother said she attempted to revive the toddler with a stream of water from a garden hose, according to the account in the report.

When deputies arrived, the 2-year-old was unresponsive.

The mother stayed at the scene and was interviewed, along with several witnesses.