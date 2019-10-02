Mother of 2-Year-Old Killed in Hot Car Charged With Murder - NBC Southern California
Mother of 2-Year-Old Killed in Hot Car Charged With Murder

By Staff Reports

Published Oct 2, 2019 at 11:40 PM

    A 34-year-old mother was arrested related to the death of her 2-year-old toddler, after the girl died in a hot car in Torrance, authorities said Wednesday.

    Lacey Mazzarella was arrested around 8:20 p.m. for the charge of murder, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

    The toddler's mother told law enforcement Monday that she had secured her sleeping daughter in a child safety seat and turned on the heater and rolled up the windows because it was chilly, according to a copy of the Coroner's report provided by a member of the father's family.

    The mother said she was drinking with a friend in an adjacent car, but fell asleep, and it was several hours before she awakened at 5 a.m. and found her daughter overheated and unresponsive. The mother said she attempted to revive the toddler with a stream of water from a garden hose, according to the account in the report.

    When deputies arrived, the 2-year-old was unresponsive.

    The mother stayed at the scene and was interviewed, along with several witnesses.

