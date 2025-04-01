Anaheim

2 Anaheim schools install vape detectors in restrooms

By Karla Rendon

Two Anaheim high schools have installed detectors to sense when vapes are being used.

Restrooms and locker rooms in Cypress High School and Loara High School are now equipped with the vape-sensing detectors. The tools will be able to detect vape smoke or aerosols that attempt to cover up vapor.

If the gadget detects anything, school staff will be alerted through an app.

Although the detectors do not have cameras, they’ll also be able to tell when an argument or fight occurs since it’ll be able to monitor noise levels.

