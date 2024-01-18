Anaheim

2 armed robbers sought in Anaheim liquor store heist caught on camera

Video shows two robbers in hoodies holding two men at Magicland Market at gunpoint before taking off with cash.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two armed robbers in blue hoodies held up a liquor store near Disneyland early Thursday in Anaheim.

No arrests were reported in the 1:30 a.m. heist at Magicland Market, about 1 mile from Disneyland and just off the 5 Freeway on East Katella Avenue.

Security camera video showed two men in similar blue hoodies, face masks and gloves hold up two store employees, one of whom has his arms raised, behind the store counter. The robbers took off after ransacking the cash register.

No injuries were reported.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 714-765-1900.

This article tagged under:

Anaheim
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us