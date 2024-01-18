2 armed robbers sought in Anaheim liquor store heist caught on camera

Two armed robbers in blue hoodies held up a liquor store near Disneyland early Thursday in Anaheim.

No arrests were reported in the 1:30 a.m. heist at Magicland Market, about 1 mile from Disneyland and just off the 5 Freeway on East Katella Avenue.

Security camera video showed two men in similar blue hoodies, face masks and gloves hold up two store employees, one of whom has his arms raised, behind the store counter. The robbers took off after ransacking the cash register.

No injuries were reported.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 714-765-1900.