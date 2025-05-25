California

2 arrested after baby dies at an illegal day care in California, officials say

By The Associated Press

handcuffs on a black background
Getty Images

A woman and her adult daughter have been arrested after an infant died at an illegal day care they were running in central California, authorities said.

Deputies responded around 10:30 a.m. Saturday following reports of a baby not breathing at a home in Royal Oaks, according to a statement by the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The 3-month-old child was pronounced dead at a hospital, the statement said.

Up to 30 children were inside the residence near Watsonville on the state's central coast, sheriff's officials said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

A 62-year-old woman and her 35-year-old daughter, both residents of Royal Oaks, were arrested for investigation of allegations including suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, child abuse and operating an unauthorized child care facility, officials said.

Their bail was set at $50,000 each.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

California
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us