2 arrested in drive-by shooting death of 12-year-old boy in Long Beach

Two people were arrested in the death of a 12-year-old boy killed in a drive-by shooting in Long Beach.

Eric Brown III was on a sidewalk around 11:30 p.m. May 9 in the 2200 block of Lewis Avenue when he was shot and killed. The shooting likely stemmed from a gang altercation, Long Beach's police chief said at a news conference Friday that Eric and two other teens with him were not involved in a gang.

Reshawn Strother, 20, of Cypress, was already in custody in an unrelated attempted murder case but was expected to be booked on suspicion of murder for the Long Beach shooting Friday, according to Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish. Destenee Sheree Scipio, 21, of Long Beach, was arrested Wednesday.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Authorities said there were likely others involved in the shooting. A $25,000 reward is being offered for information in the case.

A 14-year-old girl suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police said there is no evidence to suggest the victims knew their attackers. Automated license plate readers helped lead police to the suspects, authorities said.

"This investigation remains ongoing and active,'' Hebeish said Friday. "We believe this incident stemmed from an earlier gang altercation not involving the victims."

Strother is a documented gang member, and Scipio is believed to be his girlfriend, police said.

"This incident was devastating for our entire community,'' Hebeish said."`And as a father, it pains me to think that anybody would think so little of a life, let alone the lives of children, that they'd commit a crime like this.''

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through LA Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the "P3 Tips" app, or by visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.

It was not immediately clear whether the suspects have attorneys. Strother was being held on $5 million bond and Scipio on $4 million bond, according to Long Beach police.