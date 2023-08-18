2 arrests made in connection with viral Hacienda Heights purse-snatching

Two men were arrested in connection with a series of robberies in the San Gabriel Valley – including a viral purse-snatching in Hacienda Heights, where an elderly woman was seen being dragged across a parking lot.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrests of Russell Hardy Jr. and Cameron Deshawn Perry, both 19 years old. The pair are accused of robbing several people and taking off in a blue car in the cities of Industry, Rowland Heights and Hacienda Heights.

“These robberies and assaults that have targeted our community, including elderly residents who are among some of the most vulnerable members, not only jeopardizes the safety and security of our neighborhoods, but also exploits those who deserve our utmost respect and protection,” LA County County District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement.

The latest robbery allegedly carried out by the suspects is that of a 75-year-old woman, who was seen on camera being dragged by a thief while in the parking lot of a Bank of America. Video of the brazen daytime confrontation captured the robber tugging on the victim’s purse then taking off with it.

“The old lady had banged her head,” said the woman who filmed the disturbing confrontation. “Her shoes came off and there’s a lot of scratches on her body.”

A woman was attacked and dragged after leaving the bank in Hacienda Heights. Darsha Philips reports for the NBC4 News on Aug. 15, 2023.

The District Attorney's office released the following timeline in connection with the suspects:

May 30 – Perry is accused of robbing a woman who was exiting a jewelry store in Rowland Heights. According to the DA’s office, the suspect grabbed the woman’s purse and ran off. Her bag had $150,000 in jewelry.

June 9 – The DA’s office alleges Perry robbed a woman who withdrew an undisclosed amount of cash from an ATM in the City of Industry. He took off in a blue car allegedly driven by Hardy.

June 14 – Perry allegedly took a 73-year-old woman’s purse while at a parking lot in Hacienda Heights.

July 2 – Authorities say Perry used a pistol to repeatedly strike a man on the head outside a bank in Rowland Heights. After demanding the man’s wallet, the victim refused and a fight ensued. The alleged thief walked away empty-handed.

Aug. 14 – The on-camera purse snatching captured a man identified as Perry dragging an elderly woman across a parking lot in Hacienda Heights and then taking off with her bag. The video went viral, disturbing locals.

According to the DA's office, both Hardy and Perry face charges that include first-degree ATM robbery and attempted second-degree robbery. Perry faces an additional charge of elder or dependent adult abuse.