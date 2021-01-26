2 Dead, 2 Injured in House Fire in Lake Elsinore

Two people were killed and at least two others injured in a blaze that erupted Monday in a Lake Elsinore home.

The deadly fire was reported about 2:45 p.m. in the 32900 block of Blackwell Boulevard, near Brightman Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Crews sent to the location encountered flames in multiple rooms of the single-story residence, with heavy smoke in the attached garage, according to reports from the scene.

As firefighters were clearing the garage, they found two bodies, a battalion chief said.

Two other victims suffered unspecified burns and were taken to Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar for treatment, according to the fire department.

Several dogs also were injured inside the home, and the Department of Animal Services was requested to assist in transporting them to veterinary clinics for care.

Officials said electrical lines were down at the property, but there was no word on whether they triggered the fire, the cause of which was under investigation.

SoCal Edison technicians were summoned to make repairs.