2 dead after being ejected from pursuit vehicle in Pomona

Two people were killed Friday afternoon after being ejected from a vehicle that authorities were in pursuit of in Pomona.

Officers from the Pomona Police Department pursued the vehicle around 4:41 p.m. on the northbound 71 Freeway

The vehicle drove the wrong way, collided and flipped over, ejecting two of the four people inside.

One other person inside was detained. It's unclear what initiated the pursuit.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

A SigAlert was issued for the northbound 71 Freeway transition to the westbound 10 Freeway. The Kellogg Drive off-ramp on the 10 Freeway was closed until further notice.