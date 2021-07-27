South LA

2 Dead in South LA Crash Involving Big Rig

By Oscar Flores

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people were killed late Monday night after their vehicle slammed into a big rig in the Florence-Firestone area of South LA.

Officers responded to the crash site at 85th Street and Alameda Street at about 10 p.m. CHP says only the two vehicles were involved in the collision and that the force of the crash partially wedged the car underneath the truck.

One person died at the scene and another died from their injuries at the hospital, according to CHP. The crash victims have not been identified.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Tokyo Olympics Jul 6

Go for the Gold! Sign Up for NBCLA's Tokyo Olympics Newsletter

Garden Grove 5 hours ago

Garden Grove Unveils Program Showcasing Its Food Culture

Video from the scene shows a child's car seat in the wreckage but CHP says the child was not in the car at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

This article tagged under:

South LACHPCrash
Local Education News & Resources Tokyo Olympics California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us