2 Dead in South LA Crash Involving Big Rig

Two people were killed late Monday night after their vehicle slammed into a big rig in the Florence-Firestone area of South LA.

Officers responded to the crash site at 85th Street and Alameda Street at about 10 p.m. CHP says only the two vehicles were involved in the collision and that the force of the crash partially wedged the car underneath the truck.

One person died at the scene and another died from their injuries at the hospital, according to CHP. The crash victims have not been identified.

Video from the scene shows a child's car seat in the wreckage but CHP says the child was not in the car at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.