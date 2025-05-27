2 drivers killed in fiery crash in South Gate

Two people were killed in a fiery, two-vehicle crash on Monday in South Gate, authorities said.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 6:28 a.m. Monday to the intersection of Imperial Highway and Garfield Avenue. There, they reported one person dead at the scene, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department public information officer.

Paramedics rushed one person to a hospital, who later died of their injuries, he said.

The crash occurred at a 7-Eleven parking lot and was connected to a domestic dispute on Exeter Street in Paramount, about four miles away. The caller said the suspect was arguing with someone outside his apartment for more than an hour.

The suspect drove away when deputies arrived, the station reported. Deputies followed the suspect for a short time, but lost him.