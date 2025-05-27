South Gate

2 drivers killed in fiery crash in South Gate

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people were killed in a fiery, two-vehicle crash on Monday in South Gate, authorities said.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 6:28 a.m. Monday to the intersection of Imperial Highway and Garfield Avenue. There, they reported one person dead at the scene, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department public information officer.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Paramedics rushed one person to a hospital, who later died of their injuries, he said.

The crash occurred at a 7-Eleven parking lot and was connected to a domestic dispute on Exeter Street in Paramount, about four miles away. The caller said the suspect was arguing with someone outside his apartment for more than an hour.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The suspect drove away when deputies arrived, the station reported. Deputies followed the suspect for a short time, but lost him.

This article tagged under:

South Gate
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us