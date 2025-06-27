2 iconic Malibu restaurants set to reopen in July after Palisades Fire 

Nearly six months after flames devastated the Pacific Palisades, two iconic Malibu restaurants have announced a July reopening to the public.

Gladstones, a 50-year-old historic beachside restaurant on the corner of the Pacific Coast Highway and Sunset Boulevard, shared Wednesday that the public will be able to dine on its patio again, starting next Friday, July 4.

Duke’s Malibu, another famous seafood restaurant along PCH, plans to open its Barefoot Bar in late July, the restaurant announced Tuesday on social media. The exact date of its return is unknown.



Though both structures survived the fires, Gladstones and Duke’s closed during the week of Jan. 6 in the midst of destruction and evacuation.

A month later, mudslides in the Palisades further damaged Duke’s. No employees were injured, and the restaurant began an “extensive” cleanup effort. The restaurant first announced an anticipated summer reopening in late March.

During its closure, Gladstones restored power and plumbing. The restaurant also raised over $29,000 in donations for its hourly employees through a crowdfunding website.

On its grand opening, the restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to sunset.

Gladstones held open interviews from June 12 to June 16 to prepare for its return. It has also opened online applications through its website.