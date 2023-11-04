2 killed, 3 injured in Northridge crash that sheared hydrant and sent car into building

Two people were killed in a two-car crash in Northridge that sheared off a fire hydrant and sent one of the cars into the side of an apartment.

The crash at about 1 a.m. was in the 18000 block of West Roscoe Boulevard.

Two people died at the scene. Details about their identities were not immediately available.

Three other people were injured and hospitalized in serious condition.

One car was lodged against a building. A tower of water was gushing from the damaged fire hydrant.