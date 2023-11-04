northridge

2 killed, 3 injured in Northridge crash that sheared hydrant and sent car into building

A fire hydrant was sheared off and a car was lodged against a building in the two-car collision.

By Bailey Miller and Jonathan Lloyd

Two people were killed in a two-car crash in Northridge that sheared off a fire hydrant and sent one of the cars into the side of an apartment.

The crash at about 1 a.m. was in the 18000 block of West Roscoe Boulevard. 

Two people died at the scene. Details about their identities were not immediately available.

Three other people were injured and hospitalized in serious condition. 

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

One car was lodged against a building. A tower of water was gushing from the damaged fire hydrant. 

This article tagged under:

northridge
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us