2 women killed in gas station crash in Westmont

Two women were killed and four others were injured early Wednesday morning after a two-vehicle crash ended at a gas station in Westmont.

The crash happened shortly after midnight near the intersection of Normandie Avenue and Century Boulevard.

One of the vehicles, described as an SUV, struck a utility pole before crashing near a Chevron gas station.

A Honda CRV that was carrying four people struck and took down the utility pole before slamming into the gas station.

A Buick that was carrying two people was left in the middle of the street with major damage to the front end.

According to the CHP, the two women who died were passengers in the Honda CRV.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced two people dead at the scene. One other person was transported to the hospital.

According to the California Highway Patrol, they are investigating the possibility that the driver ran a red light.

It was not known if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.