2 killed in shooting at South LA street takeover

Two people were killed in a shooting at a street takeover early Monday morning at a South Los Angeles intersection.

Deputies responded at about 3:30 a.m. to the intersection of Firestone Boulevard and Hooper Avenue after a shots fired call.

One person died at the scene in the Florence-Graham neighborhood. A second person died at a hospital.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Both were identified only as adult males.

A description of the shooter or shooters were not immediately available. Details regarding a motive also were not available, but authorities said the street takeover "escalated" to a shooting.

"Nothing good comes out of it," said LASD Lt. Omar Camacho, referring to street takeovers.

Nearby streets were closed Monday morning for the investigation.

"All we have right now is the fact that there was a street takeover that occurred initially, and that escalated to a shooting,'' Camacho said. "The motive or what occurred in between there, we're still trying to determine that.''

Data published earlier this year showed that complaints about street takeovers and street racing in Los Angeles declined between 2021 and 2022, and the locations most often reported appeared to shift out of West LA and the San Fernando Valley into downtown and South LA. A report prepared for the Board of Police Commissioners shows a 36% reduction in takeover and racing reports last year, with 4,899 in 2022, down from 7,654 in 2021 (there may have been multiple reports phoned-in for the same events, however).

The top three locations with the most frequent calls from the public were in South LA, where there was also a 22% increase in the number of takeover and racing reports between 2021 and 2022, the data showed.