Huntington Beach

2 killed, several injured in Huntington Beach stabbing

Huntington Beach police confirmed two people were dead and three others were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

By Elizabeth Chavolla

NBC Universal, Inc.

Huntington Beach police on Friday were investigating a stabbing in Huntington Beach near the pier that left two people dead and several injured.

Officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near 16thStreet and Pecan Avenue around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, the Huntington Beach Police Department posted on their X account. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

When officers arrived at the scene, they located several victims with injuries.

Huntington Beach police confirmed two people were dead and three others were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"HBPD has no reason to believe there is any further public safety threat related to this incident,'' police said.

One person was detained, according to HBPD.

It is unclear what led to the stabbing.

This article tagged under:

Huntington Beach
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us