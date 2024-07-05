2 killed, several injured in Huntington Beach stabbing

Huntington Beach police on Friday were investigating a stabbing in Huntington Beach near the pier that left two people dead and several injured.

Officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near 16thStreet and Pecan Avenue around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, the Huntington Beach Police Department posted on their X account.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located several victims with injuries.

Huntington Beach police confirmed two people were dead and three others were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"HBPD has no reason to believe there is any further public safety threat related to this incident,'' police said.

One person was detained, according to HBPD.

It is unclear what led to the stabbing.