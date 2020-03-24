coronavirus

2 LA City Firefighters Test Positive for Coronavirus

By Eric Leonard

Two firefighters from the Los Angeles City Fire Department have tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19 and 79 department firefighters have been tested for the virus, a spokesperson for the LAFD said Tuesday.

"Last Friday the LAFD began offering COVID-19 tests to our firefighters who had symptoms consistent with the Coronavirus," the LAFD said in a statement Tuesday evening. "As of today, 79 individuals have been tested. Two firefighters have received positive test results and are both home at this time recovering from the illness."

More than 10 Los Angeles police officers had tested positive for the virus as of Tuesday, according to the LAPD.

