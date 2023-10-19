2 LA County sheriff's deputies hurt, 1 critically, after being hit by car

Two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were injured, one critically, after they were hit by a car following a pursuit Thursday in West Hollywood.

Deputies from the West Hollywood Sheriff's Station were responding to a burglary call just before the crash occurred at 4:38 p.m. Deputies began a pursuit of the burglary suspect near San Vicente Boulevard and Cynthia Street, where investigators say the alleged burglar made a U-turn and slammed into the deputies’ vehicle.

Both deputies were taken to Cedars Sinai Medical Center, where one is listed in critical but stable condition and the other is recovering from minor injuries, authorities said.

“These suspects obviously were trying to get away, they were dangerous. Deputies tried to intercede and they got injured while trying to do that to protect our community,” Sheriff Robert Luna said.

The suspect ran from the scene and is at large.