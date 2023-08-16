2 men found dead in Los Angeles' Westlake area

Two men were found dead Wednesday morning in the Westlake area.

The bodies were found in the 1300 block of West Second Street in the community northwest of downtown Los Angeles. They were identified only as men in their 20s in a public space, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Paramedics were sent to the location on a report of a medical emergency, the LAFD reported.

Details about a cause of death were not immediately available.