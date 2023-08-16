Westlake

2 men found dead in Los Angeles' Westlake area

By Jonathan Lloyd

Getty Images

Two men were found dead Wednesday morning in the Westlake area.

The bodies were found in the 1300 block of West Second Street in the community northwest of downtown Los Angeles. They were identified only as men in their 20s in a public space, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Paramedics were sent to the location on a report of a medical emergency, the LAFD reported.

Details about a cause of death were not immediately available.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Westlake
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us