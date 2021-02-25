Rowland Heights

2 Men Found Dead Inside Rowland Heights Home

By Oscar Flores

Two men were found dead inside a home in the unincorporated community of Rowland Heights Wednesday night.

Deputies were dispatched to the 18000 block of Villa Clara Street at about 7:50 p.m. in response to a rescue call, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"Upon their arrival, they found two individuals inside a residence suffering from trauma to their heads," the department said, sparking a shooting investigation.

Both men died at the scene. Their identities have not been released.

Neither a description of the shooter or a motive for the shooting was immediately known.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to call the LA County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

