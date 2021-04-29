Riverside

2 Men Sought For Burglarizing Riverside Business, Police Release Security Video

Riverside police say the men loaded a large safe into their white 4-door Toyota Rav4 before driving away from the scene.

By Oscar Flores

Riverside Police Department

Police are looking for the public's help finding two men suspected of stealing a large safe from a Riverside business on March 22.

The burglary happened in the 19900 block of Van Buren Boulevard at about 5:30 a.m. Riverside police say the men loaded a large safe into their white 4-door Toyota Rav4 before driving away from the scene.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Police describe the first man as a white male adult in his 30s, about 5-feet 6-inches tall with an average build and seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black gloves, face mask, and black shoes.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

LASD 1 hour ago

LASD Sheriff's Chief Eli Vera Will Run Against Villanueva in 2022

drought 2 hours ago

Map: See Where Drought Conditions Have Expanded in California

The second man is described as a white male adult, also in his 30s, about 6-feet tall with an average build and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, brown pants, and multi-colored Nike shoes.

Authorities released video from a security camera of the two men hoping the public may be able to recognize them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Edward Vazquez of the Riverside Police Property Crimes Unit at 951-353-7955 or email EVazquez@RiversideCA.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous may email RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov or use the Riverside Police Department's mobile app and reference report No. 210008397.

This article tagged under:

RiversidecrimeBurglary
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us