2 Men Stabbed in Covina Minutes Apart, Unclear if Attacks Connected

Two men were stabbed in two different locations in Covina, including one victim found at an In-n-Out restaurant, and suspects in both incidents were on the loose Wednesday morning.

Each stabbing occurred around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, but it was unclear if the attacks were connected, according to the Covina Police Department.

One victim was found at an In-n-Out restaurant on Grand Avenue near Arrow Highway, police said. The man was stabbed multiple times and taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Minutes later, a second stabbing was reported about two miles away.

The second victim was stabbed in the stomach and taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

A description of the suspect in each incident was not immediately available.

A motive for the attacks was not disclosed.